Sonakshi Sinha orders for headphones, receives junk instead; post goes viral

Sonakshi Sinha is the latest to join the list of online shoppers receiving a nasty surprise

Sonakshi Sinha shared the right image (iron) on Twitter.

Little did Sonakshi Sinha knew that she was in for a nasty surprise by an online shopping portal. There are many out there who have ordered for a cell phone but received a bar of soap or even a brick instead. Sonakshi Sinha is the latest to join the list of online shoppers receiving a nasty surprise. Sonakshi ordered for a set of Bose headphones but got rusted iron pieces instead.



Sonakshi Sinha shared her ordeal on social media and wrote, "Hey @amazonIN! Look what I got instead of the @bose headphones. Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit but only on the outside. Oh, and your customer service doesn't even want to help, that's what makes it even worse (sic)."

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

She later followed it up with another tweet stating that she is selling the iron piece, she received after paying Rs. 18,000.

Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Though the e-commerce firm replied to her tweet, netizens had lots to say about the perils of online shopping and the customer service.

