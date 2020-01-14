Search

Sonakshi Sinha teases fans with action-packed video tweet

Updated: Jan 14, 2020, 08:17 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha's recent tweet has left fans speculating if the actress has a heavy-duty action flick on the cards.

Sonakshi Sinha's recent tweet has left fans speculating if the actress has a heavy-duty action flick on the cards. Sonakshi took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the 2016 spy action thriller "Force 2" co-starring John Abraham. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen kicking serious butt as the camera captures her action from different angles.

"Throwback to some mar dhad with @TheJohnAbraham for #Force2! This was one of the most memorable action sequences that I've been a part of... cant wait to kick some ass soon again!!! #behindthescenes #action #flashbackfriday," she captioned the video.

With movies like Force 2 and Akira, Sonakshi has proved her credentials as an action star. No sooner did she tease social media with her new, action-loaded cryptic video, fans were wanting more!

"Any new movie ?????? Sona Mam go ahead," one fan commented. Another wrote: "Chalo ab Akira2 ho Jaye."

Fans also flooded her post with comments like "super action", "excellent", "good work" and "great"!

On the work front, Sonakshi's latest release is Dabangg 3 where she reprises her role of Rajjo alongside Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey. Fans are wondering if the actress's tweet, especially mentioning Force 2 as her "most memorable action sequences" is a hint that her next film will showcase her purely in an action-packed avatar.

