Sonakshi Sinha thanks fans for donating PPE kits to Pune hospital

Fans of Sonakshi Sinha have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Pune's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital. The actress took to social media to thank them and acknowledge their donation. "All you lovely people! Thank you for your trust and generosity. A huge consignment of top-grade PPE material is leaving factory for Sardar Patel Hospital,#Pune! Let's protect our frontline medicos together,shall we? Lots of love and thank you," shared Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram.

The actress also shared photographs of huge cartons carrying the PPE materials being prepared for the hospital. A note on one of the cartons reads: "Dedicated from fans of Sonakshi Sinha. Sardar Patel Hospital, Pune."

Before this, the actress was seen campaigning for the welfare of the COVID-19 warriors. She wrote: "Unfortunately, hospitals are facing a shortage of PPE kits which is putting the lives of all our medical staff at risk. Through this campaign, I am urging all my fans to come forward and donate PPE kits generously which will be directly reaching the hospitals that require them. It is the need of the hour and I hope we all can come together and fight this war."

A majority of Bollywood celebrities have repeatedly thanked the medical practitioners and doctors who are leaving no stones unturned to eradicate the Coronavirus pandemic

Speaking about the actress' professional journey, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3, opposite Salman Khan. Saiee Manjrekar was also a part of this comedy film. Now, the actress will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. In the film, Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced 299 other women from Madhapur to help build a runway during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

