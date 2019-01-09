Sonakshi Sinha wraps up Kalank schedule

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha took to social media and shared a picture of herself, expressing her happiness on being a part of the film

Sonakshi Sinha/picture courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account

Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday completed the shooting of the upcoming multi-starrer film Kalank. She wrote: "Just the beginning of the year and the end of a new film! It's a wrap for me on Kalank... a project I am proud to be a part of! Can't wait for you all to see it."

Kalank also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19.

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a story on her social media account.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS