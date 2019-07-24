Sonakshi Sinha's film Khandaani Shafakhana to first get sexologist's nod

bollywood

High Court asks makers to show film Khandaani Shafakhana to Delhi-based practitioner Vijay Abbot to assuage him over fear it damages his reputation

Badshah and Sonakshi Sinha in Khandani Shafakhana

The Delhi High Court asked Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd, which does business under the T-Series label, to hold a special screening of its movie Khandaani Shafakhana for a Delhi-based sexologist who has alleged that the film defames him and his profession.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw asked Super Cassettes to show the film to the sexologist on July 26 so that his apprehensions regarding damage to his reputation can be addressed, and listed the matter for hearing on July 29. The movie, starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, is slated to release on August 2.

While issuing the direction, the court said that after viewing the material on record, including the film's trailer, it was of the prima facie view that no damage has been caused to the reputation of the sexologist, Vijay Abbot. The court was also of the prima facie view that there has been no infringement of any trademark as claimed by a company.

It noted that the registration of the trademark — Khandani Shafakhana — had lapsed in 2010 and it was not in being since 2001. Super Cassettes was initially hesitant to hold the private screening for the company, saying it could open the gates to litigants demanding the same in all future cases and said it was willing to show the film to Justice Endlaw alone. But, as the court was not in favour of the suggestion, the company agreed to hold a screening on July 26.

In an interview with mid-day, Sonakshi Sinha said: "The film is about Babita Bedi, who runs a sex clinic after she inherits it. I was surprised and wondered why they were approaching me for a film with a bold theme like this. If you see my track record, I have only done family entertainers. So, I was confused initially, but when they narrated the entire subject to me, I was floored."

Revealing that one of her parameters before signing a film is to judge whether she can watch it with her family, the actor adds that the Varun Sharma and Badshah starrer passes the test in that regard. "We call ourselves a modern society, but we still cannot say 'sex' in public without people cringing. The movie touches upon important topics, including gender equality, in subtle ways. While people don't raise eyebrows on seeing a male gynaecologist, [it is frowned upon] if a woman wants to run a clinic to treat sexual disorders."

