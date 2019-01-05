Sonakshi Sinha's trip to Sri Lanka with girls will give major vacation goals

Jan 05, 2019, 08:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sonakshi Sinha is chilling by the beach, and the actress has posted a few pictures on her Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha with friends/picture courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account

Sonakshi Sinha is on a vacation with her girls to Sri Lanka. The actress posted: "2018 was probably one of the best years of my life in terms of experiences and happiness! Sailing into #2019 with the feeling that its only going to get bigger and better, and wishing the same for you all! Lets do this... [sic]"

Sonakshi Sinha also shared her love for her girls on social media. My girls @smehraa @nimritaa, and a whole lot of love #heartpictradition [sic]"

 
 
 
Sonakshi's friend also shared a picture with the caption: "2019 started off pretty well... I’m hoping this means the rest of the year will be filled with similar adventures, wonderful friendships, new experiences and all that good stuff! I wish you all a fabulous year too #newbeginnings #newyear #2019 #srilanka #blessedwiththebest #boatlife [sic]"

