Sonakshi Sinha's trip to Sri Lanka with girls will give major vacation goals
Sonakshi Sinha is chilling by the beach, and the actress has posted a few pictures on her Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha is on a vacation with her girls to Sri Lanka. The actress posted: "2018 was probably one of the best years of my life in terms of experiences and happiness! Sailing into #2019 with the feeling that its only going to get bigger and better, and wishing the same for you all! Lets do this... [sic]"
Sonakshi Sinha also shared her love for her girls on social media. My girls @smehraa @nimritaa, and a whole lot of love #heartpictradition [sic]"
Sonakshi's friend also shared a picture with the caption: "2019 started off pretty well... I’m hoping this means the rest of the year will be filled with similar adventures, wonderful friendships, new experiences and all that good stuff! I wish you all a fabulous year too #newbeginnings #newyear #2019 #srilanka #blessedwiththebest #boatlife [sic]"
