Sonal Chauhan joins Prateik Babbar for the digital show SkyFire

Last seen in Paltan (2018), she plays a historian while co-star Prateik Babbar is a scribe in the show

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan has begun shooting for Shoumik Sen's web series, SkyFire. The actor makes her digital debut with the show. Last seen in Paltan (2018), she plays a historian while co-star Prateik Babbar is a scribe in the show.

Prateik Babbar also shared the first look of the series on Instagram

Apart from this web show, Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of Mahesh Manjrekar's untitled gangster drama. The actor joins Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in the film which recently started production.

"It's an honour to be working with Mahesh sir. I'm a huge fan of his work and happy to be part of the project along with Vidyut and Shruti," Sonal said in a statement. The script has been penned by Manjrekar and the film will also feature veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Amol Palekar.

The movie is produced by Vijay Galani and Pratik Galani through their banner Galani Entertainments.

