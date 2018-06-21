Sonal Chauhan to groove on '50 Shades of Grey' inspired music video

The album will have five music videos, two of which will be shot in London because of its romantic backdrop. Film-wise, Sonal will be next seen in war drama 'Paltan', directed by JP Dutta

Sonal Chauhan

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan is all set to star in a music video inspired by American erotic film franchise '50 Shades of Grey'. The 31-year-old actress will feature in the first two singles to be crooned by Jubin Nautiyal. It will be a first time for the actress to feature in a music video of this genre.

Titled '5 Shades of Love', the music video will be shot by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. The album will have five music videos, two of which will be shot in London because of its romantic backdrop. Film-wise, Sonal will be next seen in war drama 'Paltan', directed by JP Dutta.

