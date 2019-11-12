Sonali Bendre's anniversary wish for husband Goldie Behl will melt your heart
Sonali Bendre shared a sweet post for husband Goldie Behl to wish him on their 17th wedding anniversary. Check it out!
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl have been married for 17 years today. The couple, who has been through thick and thin together, including battling Sonali's cancer, has been giving us major relationship and marriage goals over the years. Sonali Bendre took to social media to celebrate the amazing bond she shares with her husband, and, of course, to wish him a happy wedding anniversary. Here's what she posted:
This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list. So on the occasion of our 17th wedding anniversary, I thought let’s take a break and go on a road trip to @atmantan. Before Cancer, Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he's changed ðÂÂÂ He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I'm turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!
Isn't that the most perfect anniversary message? A number of Sonali and Goldie's friends and fans responded to the post with love and wishes. Tahira Kashyap, who has herself battled cancer, wrote, "Awww you both are goals", while Hrithik Roshan wished the couple on their anniversary. Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented, "How lovely you guys. Happy Anniversary. @goldiebehl bravo" while a fan said, "Love at its best."
Sonali Bendre has never shied away about speaking about her illness and transformation, and has actively documented her life while fighting cancer. She talked about her journey and shared that cancer can happen to anyone at the 5th International Conference of CAHOCON in Mumbai.
