Sonali Bendre's anniversary wish for husband Goldie Behl will melt your heart

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl have been married for 17 years today. The couple, who has been through thick and thin together, including battling Sonali's cancer, has been giving us major relationship and marriage goals over the years. Sonali Bendre took to social media to celebrate the amazing bond she shares with her husband, and, of course, to wish him a happy wedding anniversary. Here's what she posted:

Isn't that the most perfect anniversary message? A number of Sonali and Goldie's friends and fans responded to the post with love and wishes. Tahira Kashyap, who has herself battled cancer, wrote, "Awww you both are goals", while Hrithik Roshan wished the couple on their anniversary. Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented, "How lovely you guys. Happy Anniversary. @goldiebehl bravo" while a fan said, "Love at its best."

Sonali Bendre has never shied away about speaking about her illness and transformation, and has actively documented her life while fighting cancer. She talked about her journey and shared that cancer can happen to anyone at the 5th International Conference of CAHOCON in Mumbai.

