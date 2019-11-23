Sonam and Rhea Kapoor show us how to pamper ourselves, L.A style!

Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor are enjoying some quality time together in Los Angeles. On the last day of #LAtheKapoorWay – Sonam and Rhea's girl getaway to L.A. – the girls indulged in a sister spa day at the luxurious Ciel Spa at the SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills, the Westside hotel they stayed at during their time in L.A.

The girls spent the day donning spa robes and swapping stories about their favorite moments from the trip. The pampering continued on the hotel's stunningly sexy rooftop, where the girls took in some Los Angeles sunshine and jaw-dropping views of the city. The SLS Hotel was an incredibly convenient place to stay while in L.A. – close to Hollywood hot spots and premiere shopping at the Beverly Center, The Grove, Westfield Century City and Fairfax/Melrose district.

That wraps up Sonam and Rhea's time in L.A., though they are returning home with loads of stories and packed suitcases of handpicked, made-in-L.A. threads.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, failed at the box-office. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores. Before this, she was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

