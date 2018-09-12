Sonam K Ahuja: My wedding was like a Diwali party but on a big scale

television

Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Redefining the quintessential chat show format, Feet Up with the Stars presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, invites you to get in bed with the biggest Bollywood stars, clink your glasses, snuggle up and dish intimate secrets. The newest episode will see Sonam K Ahuja say "I do" and reveal some special memories of her wedding. She also said, "My wedding was like a Diwali party but on a big scale."

Jacqueline also said that she would like Sonam to be her Tinder swiping friend and Sonam nominated Jacqueline as somebody who should be on Tinder. While sharing dating tip, Sonam said, "Be yourself, be comfortable in your skin. If you want to dress up, dress up for yourself not for the other person."

As for Jacqueline, she said people are better off not listening to her dating tips. But, if she was on Tinder, she would swipe right on guys who had creative and effortless pictures, and that gym and portfolio shots were a no no.

Here's a quick look at some revelations Sonam Kapoor made on the show:

· According to her, Karan Johar was the best dancer at her wedding

· Anaita Shroff and Rhea Kapoor were the best bridesmaids

· Sonam was kept waiting at the wedding

· Ranveer and Arjun rapped at her wedding

· Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took over the dance stage and serenaded Sunita Kapoor.

When asked Anaita about her experience hosting the show, she said, "I had a lot of fun while hosting the show, infact I never felt like a host on the show. As there is no strict format on the show, I was completely myself and tried my best to make the guests to be themselves. In some episodes you will see guests having a laugh riot, while in some episodes you will get to see them sharing their hidden secrets. The best part about the show is that it is without any format, which makes the show more real and natural."

