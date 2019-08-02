Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: I am surrounded by strong women

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on an upcoming talk at a London restaurant as part of an empowerment series

Sonam K Ahuja

August 5 will see Sonam K Ahuja deliver an influential talk at an Indian restaurant in London's Mayfair, as part of an ongoing women's club initiative. Samyukta Nair co-owned Jamavar runs the annual series of dinners at its outlet, with each being centred on talks by influential women.

Ahuja tells mid-day, "Strong women lift each other up. I'm lucky to be surrounded by many of them and hope to encourage that sisterhood. Women can make it big in this man's world only if we motivate and empower each other."

While BAFTA Award-winning presenter and journalist Kirsty Wark inaugurated the event on July 29, Ahuja's session is scheduled for Monday. It will be concluded by British Paralympian swimmer and gold-medalist Liz Johnson.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor: Hubby Anand the best thing to happen to me

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates