Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding invite is out; more details inside

No more speculation. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting hitched next week. A day before yesterday, their families issued a joint statement, which read, "The Kapoor and Ahuja families take great joy and pride in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love as we celebrate this special moment in our lives." The families were waiting for an auspicious date to make the announcement. But what's a Bollywood shaadi without media taam-jhaam.

And yesterday, e-invites of Sonam and Anand's wedding did the rounds of the internet. The nature-themed card is adorned with flowers and plants. The mehendi is at 4 pm on May 7 at Sunteck Signature Island, Bandra-Kurla Complex, where Sonam Kapoor owns an apartment.

The dress code reads: Indian festive shades of white.

The wedding ceremony, according to Sikh rituals, will be at 11 am on May 8 at Rockdale, Bandra Bandstand, the heritage bungalow of Sonam's aunt, Kavita Singh. Guests have been asked to wear traditional Indian ensembles. The reception is on the same evening at 8 pm at The Leela, Sahar. The dress code is Indian or Western formal. Guests have been told that their presence is the only gift. Nice.

