Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Deepika Padukone to not attend ceremony?

With the year's big fat Punjabi wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, there is much excitement within the industry folks. The who's who from the glamour world will be gracing the special occasion on May 8. However, a Filmfare report says that Deepika Padukone, who started her career at the same time as Sonam, won't be attending the wedding.

The report cites Deepika Padukone's professional commitment as the reason behind skipping the wedding. The actress, who has been listed in the top 100 TIME influential list will be in New York presenting herself along with other influencers. Along with this, there are a lot of other professional commitments that are keeping Deepika occupied.

On Tuesday, both Kapoors and Ahujas released a joint statement announcing the wedding date. It read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love,as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

