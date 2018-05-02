Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Farah Khan injures feet, will skip the do?

Farah Khan has injured her feet and therefore has to take the support of a wheelchair for the coming three weeks. Whether or not her health allows her to be a part of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding functions is doubtful



Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has injured her feet and she took to her Instagram account to inform her well-wishers and followers about the mishap. She has been advised to take the assistance of a wheel-chair for the next three weeks. Well, the filmmaker surely knows how to keep the humour alive even in moments of pain. She wrote on her Instagram story, "My ride next 3 weeks.. making sure it's colour co-ordinated (sic)."



Farah Khan shared this picture as her Instagram story

Well, on the other hand, Farah Khan had the entire responsibility of supervising the grand wedding of the year – Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding. With this injury, whether the Veere Di Wedding choreographer's health allows her to be a part of the wedding functions, especially, sangeet is to be seen.

Talking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's sangeet function, a family member had earlier told mid-day, "Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita requested Farah to choreograph her daughter's sangeet. Farah immediately agreed and told Sunita that it'd be her wedding gift to the bride. "Sangeet rehearsals with family members have already started at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow since last week."

That Karan Johar is close to the Kapoors is known — the filmmaker has been entrusted with Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi's Bollywood launch. Not surprising then that he has a special act lined up for the evening. "Karan is dancing to the title song of Sonam's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," reveals the source.

On Tuesday, both Kapoors and Ahujas released a joint statement announcing the wedding date. It read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love,as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Also Read: It's Official! Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja To Get Hitched On May 8

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates