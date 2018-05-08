Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding cake will crack you up! See photo

After finally tying the knot, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja cut their wedding cake



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding cake

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have finally tied the knot in a traditional marriage ceremony. The who's-who of Bollywood were in attendance at the wedding function. Now that the rituals and ceremonies are done, the couple is seen cutting their wedding cake. The cake is as hilarious as Sonam's wit. It has the groom at the basketball court, and his wife dragging him off the court. Isn't it quirky!?

Take a look at the cake:

While Anand did not opt for a change and is seen wearing the same wedding outfit, fashionista Sonam Kapoor has worn a pastel coloured lehenga with gajras, and needless to say, she was radiating happiness.

Talking of bride, Sonam Kapoor was elegance personified as she chose to go the traditional way with heavily embroidered traditional red lehenga, chokers, and traditional jewellery for her wedding ceremony. She looked stunning, while Anand Ahuja looked majestic in a muted gold sherwani and a pagadi with ruby beads around his neck.

The reception and wedding party will take place at The Leela hotel in the evening from 8 pm onwards.

Sonam and Anand dated for two years before officially getting hitched on Tuesday.

