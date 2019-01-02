Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja spread cheer with their romantic photos

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are active on social media and keep sharing selfies on Instagram. Here are some more from their recent Bali trip

Anand Ahuja and Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja are holidaying in Bali. The two are active on social media and have been sharing selfies on Instagram. Anand captioned the pictures, "Everyday phenomenal (sic)."

While Sonam added, "Got married to the most wonderful man (sic)." Even when holidaying, Sonam's sartorial style remains intact along with her branded handbags. Not just Sonam and Anand, the entire Kapoor family is holidaying in Bali. Sister Rhea Kapoor along with her rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani shared a picture and captioned it: "10 years later. Still lurking. Happy new year everyone [sic]."

View this post on Instagram 10 years later. Still lurking. Happy new year everyone. A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) onDec 31, 2018 at 9:00am PST

After dating each other for some years, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018.

Recently, the trailer of Sonam's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released online, and critics, fans have been raving about it. For its first, the film sees father-daughter, Anil Kapoor and Sonam first time work together. Rajkummar Rao plays Sonam's love interest in the film.

