Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Arjun Kapoor's funny video from preparations

Amidst Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding preparations, cousins, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula gather to celebrate it. Sister Rhea Kapoor shares a video on her Instagram account



A still of Arjun Kapoor from the video shared by Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram story

After making it official that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting hitched on May 8, the wedding preparations have been in full swing. On Wednesday, Sonam's sister and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor shared a video of cousins Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor visiting the bride-to-be.

The video showed behind-the-scenes from Sonam Kapoor's wedding preparations. Rhea shared the video on her Instagram account, wherein, Arjun Kapoor is seen standing at the door with sister Anshula, assumingly all set to go home.

Rhea Kapoor's voice echoes, addressing Arjun Kapoor as 'Chaach'. She asks, "What are you saying, Chaach?" To which he replies, "It's like I am watching Veere Di Wedding live. The reality... Like aur kitne tareefan chahiye tainu? Sonu, you are not even listening, you not interested."

Later, Sonam replies, "No, no... I am just figuring something out."

On Tuesday, both Kapoors and Ahujas released a joint statement announcing the wedding date. It read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

With the year's big fat Punjabi wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, there is much excitement within the industry folks. The who's who from the glamour world will be gracing the special occasion on May 8.

