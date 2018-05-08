Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Harshvardhan's warning for brother-in-law

Like any other brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor too is possessive of his sister Sonam Kapoor. He gives a piece of advice to brother-in-law Anand Ahuja



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with Harshvardhan Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/harshvardhankapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have taken their marriage vows, and social media is over-flooded with their wedding photos and videos. While everyone from the film industry and Sonam's close friends are elated with joy as she enters a new phase in her life, there is one piece of advice brother Harshvardhan Kapoor has for his brother-in-law, Anand Ahuja.

Harshvardhan Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his 'senior' sister Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja along with himself. He wrote, "Mush alert - Senior @sonamkapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You're a lucky man @anandahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKiShaadi (sic)."

Isn't Harshvardhan like any other brother, cute and possessive!?

Talking of bride, Sonam Kapoor, she was elegance personified as she chose to go the traditional way with heavily embroidered traditional red lehenga, chokers, and traditional jewellery. She looked stunning, while Anand Ahuja looked majestic in a muted gold sherwani and a pagadi with ruby beads around his neck.

The reception and wedding party will take place at The Leela hotel in the evening on May 8, starting from 8 pm onwards.

