Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: The couple gets romantic on social media

Amidst marriage rumours, Sonam Kapoor confesses her relationship status with Anand Ahuja in this video on her Instagram account



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sonamkapoor

Rumours of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on May 7, 2018, has created a storm on social media. Amidst all of this, the rumoured couple indirectly hints at them being the "It" couple. A video shared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram story proves that the couple is head over heels for each other.

In the video, Sonam Kapoor was on a video call with Anand, and he displayed a shoe to the former. To which, the to-be-bride questioned him, "What is this Anand?" He cutely said, "A gift." The conversation went ahead with the Khoobsurat actress asking him if this was his way of being romantic, by buying her shoes. She jokes around about it but at the end says, "They are amazing!"



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in a video chat on Instagram.

Anand Ahuja is a Delhi resident and owns an apparel manufacturing company. The brand he owns is Bhane.

On their impending nuptials, the latest is that the celebrations are slated for May 7 and 8. It is said that a hotel near Sahar airport has been booked for one of the pre-wedding functions and the reception.

The mehendi is slated to be held at Sonam's sprawling pad at the Bandra-Kurla Complex while the traditional ceremony will be conducted at aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra. Those in the know say that Sonam has been sending near and dear ones 'save the date' messages. The invites are expected to be on their way soon. With the Kapoors still tight-lipped about the impending nuptials, as the date nears, there will be speculations galore.

