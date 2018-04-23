Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Wedding: The countdown has begun

It is said that a hotel near Sahar airport has been booked for one of the pre-wedding functions and the reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja



The latest on the Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding front is that the celebrations are slated for May 7 and 8. It is said that a hotel near Sahar airport has been booked for one of the pre-wedding functions and the reception.

The mehendi is slated to be held at Sonam's sprawling pad at the Bandra-Kurla Complex while the traditional ceremony will be conducted at aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra. Those in the know say that Sonam has been sending near and dear ones 'save the date' messages. The invites are expected to be on their way soon. With the Kapoors still tight-lipped about the impending nuptials, as the date nears, there will be speculations galore.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor made a smashing appearance at Saudamini Mattu's grand wedding reception. She looked gorgeous in a black ensemble. Sonam donned a black and golden lehenga and completed her look with statement earrings and maang tika. A video from the reception party went viral on social media last night, where Sonam was seen matching steps with designer Abu Jani.

