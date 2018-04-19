Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: The Kapoors are still keen to keep it top secret

Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor was in Dubai yesterday for an endorsement event



Sonam Kapoor

Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor was in Dubai yesterday for an endorsement event. She upped her sartorial style with an eye-catching leather belt but turned her back on any questions about her impending wedding with boyfriend Anand Ahuja.



Farah Khan and Sunita Kapoor

Back home, we spotted Sonam's mum Sunita and close family friend Farah Khan up and about in Juhu further fuelling speculation about the Kapoors being busy with the preparations. Farah has confessed that she is choreographing Sonam's sangeet. Karan Johar will apparently put on his dancing shoes for one of the special acts of the sangeet. Says a family member to mid-day, "Karan and Farah have been friends with the Kapoors for many years. Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita requested Farah to choreograph her daughter's sangeet. Farah immediately agreed and told Sunita that it'd be her wedding gift to the bride. Sangeet rehearsals with family members have already started at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow since last week."

A recent report in Filmfare states that Sonam and Anand have purchased a two-bedroom apartment and will permanently shift base to London after tying the knot. "Sonam and Anand have bought a two bedroom apartment in Notting Hill. The couple will move to London soon after their wedding," a source told the magazine.

But the big question is when and where is the wedding as the Kapoors are still keen to keep it top secret.

