Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline's sangeet prep

The Kapoor house is decked up and so are they, to make Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding ceremony a big fat Punjabi wedding of 2018. Here are a few videos of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez prepping



Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Anil Kapoor's house. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The Kapoor family is putting their best foot forward to make their daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding with beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018 – a grand affair. From Sonam's actor-dad Anil Kapoor presenting a high-octane Bollywood dance act to cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor dancing at the sangeet ceremony, the function definitely will be worth a watch.

Now, there are a few videos of Sonam Kapoor's friends and family – Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Anshula Kapoor Aarti Shetty rehearsing for their sangeet performance has started to circulate on social media. The Kapoors are leaving no stone unturned to welcome the Ahujas. The video shows the troop dancing to Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai song, Swag Se Swagat at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. Well, the choice of song is apt considering the occasion.

Here are some of the videos:

Well, apart from this Anil Kapoor will be performing with friends Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher on songs such as Gallan Goodiyan and Dil Dhadakne Do. While we hear Janhvi will be dancing on late mother Sridevi's song, Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyaan Hai, Arjun will be accompanied by Ranveer Singh for the song, My Name Is Lakhan. The lady behind all their dance performances is the ace choreographer and friend, Farah Khan.

