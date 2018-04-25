Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's family members have been told to keep mum?

It is said that Sonam Kapoor only wants dad Anil or sister Rhea to talk about her wedding to Anand Ahuja when the time is right



Anil Kapoor with daughter Rhea

The latest update on the impending marriage of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is that family members have been told to keep mum. There is a gag order on the extended family of the Kapoors. It is said that Sonam only wants dad Anil or sister Rhea to talk about her big day when the time is right.

On their impending nuptials, the latest is that the celebrations are slated for May 7 and 8. It is said that a hotel near Sahar airport has been booked for one of the pre-wedding functions and the reception. The mehendi is slated to be held at Sonam's sprawling pad at the Bandra-Kurla Complex while the traditional ceremony will be conducted at aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra. Those in the know say that Sonam Kapoor has been sending near and dear ones 'save the date' messages. The invites are expected to be on their way soon. With the Kapoors still tight-lipped about the impending nuptials, as the date nears, there will be speculations galore.

