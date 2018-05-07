Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's sangeet to be a grand affair

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi and sangeet party for the industry people will take place Monday evening in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and is expected to have the who's who of Bollywood in attendance



Picture courtesy Rhea Kapoor's Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations began on Sunday at her home in Mumbai. The 32-year-old actor will tie the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday morning in a private ceremony at her aunt's house in Bandra. The actor and her close friends and family kick-started the celebrations with an intimate mehendi ceremony at Juhu residence. Sonam's cousins including Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at her residence earlier in the evening. The groom was also clicked outside her bungalow.

The mehendi and sangeet party for the industry people will take place Monday evening in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and is expected to have the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. The security has been beefed up at the venue of the mehendi and sangeet party. Sonam Kapoor's house has become a meeting spot for all her Bollywood friends like Varun Dhawan, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan, with them rehearsing for tomorrow's function. The wedding ceremony on May 8 will be followed by a grand reception in the evening at a five-star hotel in Andheri. Sonam and Anand Ahuja, who have been dating for over two years now, announced their wedding last week in an official joint statement.

Inside pictures: Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony was a grand family affair



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI