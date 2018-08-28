Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to re-shoot for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

bollywood

With Vidhu Vinod Chopra demanding re-shoot of portions of sister Shelly Dhar's directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao to dedicate weekends to project

Shelly Dhar with the cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Shelly Dhar's directorial venture, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, has generated tremendous curiosity since it brings together the father-daughter duo of Anil Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja on screen for the first time. However, with sources suggesting that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra is not satisfied with the rushes, Sonam and co-star Rajkummar Rao have apparently been asked to reshuffle their other film commitments to accommodate the re-shoot of the drama.

The sudden turn of events has understandably put the actors in a quandary. A source reveals, "Sonam starts shooting for The Zoya Factor today onwards and has allotted bulk dates to the project till the year-end. Rajkummar too is dividing his time between Stree promotions and the shoots of Made In China and Mental Hai Kya."



Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Their fondness for the filmmaker duo aside, the stars are said to be deeply invested in the project as they believe that the family drama has the potential to strike a chord with the audience. Eager to see the film shape up in the best way possible, we hear, Sonam and Rao have agreed to dedicate their weekends to it. "Ever since Vidhu sir expressed his reservations about the product, the stars have been trying to reshuffle their dates.

It has now been decided that Sonam and Raj will honour their prior commitments through the week and will forgo their day offs over the weekends to shoot the said portions in Mumbai. They are required to allot 15 days, and hope to wrap up the portions by the end of September. If all goes as expected, the film should be able to meet its deadline. But any lapse could see the film missing its release date of February 1." Anil, who plays the patriarch in the movie, will apparently be able to train his sight on the project only after he has wrapped up his Total Dhamaal shoot in October.

