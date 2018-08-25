Sonam Kapoor goes the curly way for her next

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor sat with rollers in her head for hours for the desired look for her next film, The Zoya Factor.

Sonam K Ahuja

After leaving us all drooling all over his charming looks in Karwaan, Dulquer Salman will now be paired with Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name.

The Zoya Factor story revolves around an advertising executive Zoya Singh Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job, and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup. And it seems like Sonam Kapoor has already begun her prep for the role, starting with a new look.

Sonam Kapoor spent her day at a Juhu salon yesterday. The actor will be sporting curly hair for her next, The Zoya Factor. The actor sat with rollers in her head for hours for the desired look. Sonam was heard bemoaning that all these years, she always sported straight, long and shiny mane, now she has to take the curly route. Sometimes change is good.

Will Sonam nail the girl with curls look or no? What do you think?

Also Read: The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor Finds Her Brother In Sikandar Kher

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates