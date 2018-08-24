The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor finds her brother in Sikandar Kher

bollywood

Sikandar Kher to feature alongside Sonam Kapoor and South star Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor and Sikandar Kher

Even as he awaits the release of his upcoming films, Milan Talkies and RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, Sikandar Kher has bagged his next outing, Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor. Set to play brother to Sonam Kapoor in the cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name, Kher tells mid-day that he is happy to be given the opportunity to give a go at a role starkly distinct from his other ventures.

"The ability to do different roles excites me. We are undertaking workshops with other cast members, including Dulquer [Salmaan]. Both Sonam and he are good at their work," says, Kher, who bagged the role after giving a screen test. "I have known Abhishek since we worked together on Tere Bin Laden: Dead Or Alive.

A month ago, he told me about this film and asked for a screen test. A week later, I learnt that I got the role," says the actor, further heaping praise on Sharma's professionalism and dedication towards his craft. Meanwhile, Kher only recently wrapped up filming with John Abraham in RAW. "He is a gentleman. It is always good to work with like-minded people."

