Sonam Kapoor arranges a picnic for hubby Anand Ahuja at Notting Hill

After giving husband Anand Ahuja daily surprises throughout the birthday week, Sonam K Ahuja marked his special day on Thursday by celebrating at their London home, which was followed by a picnic at Notting Hill.

Ahuja, who turned 35, posted a glimpse of the celebration. Kapoor refers to hubby dearest as monkey. Bipasha Basu calls husband Karan Singh Grover monkey, now Kapoor seems to have followed suit. Also, we wonder what’s prompting the fashionista to opt for long loose outfits.

Anand Ahuja celebrated his birthday on July 31. Sonam Kapoor penned an adorable wish on Instagram to make his day special, and credited him as her "guiding light in everything".

"Your childlike enthusiasm and age-old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self," the 35-year-old star wrote.

