Sonam Kapoor: Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker are my closest friends

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja talks about her closets friends in Bollywood, her forthcoming film Veere Di Wedding and more



Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Veere Di Wedding, says her closest friends are actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker. Asked if real friends can't be made in Bollywood, Sonam told IANS: "Completely untrue. Jacqueline, Bebo (Kareena) and Swara are my closest friends."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding, a tale of four friends, also stars Kareena, Swara and Shikha Talsania. Meanwhile, Sonam will walk on the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Monday and Tuesday to fulfil her commitment as a L'oreal Paris brand ambassador.

The Aisha actress will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the title role. Asked about her role in the film, she said: "I will (reveal) when the time is right. At the moment, I cannot divulge any details." Sanju is slated to release on June 29 and features an ensemble cast, including Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Anushka Sharma.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever