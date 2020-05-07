Sonam Kapoor lauds singer-songwriter Adele's body transformation

As singer Adele made a comeback on social media with a picture of her svelte physique on her birthday, Bollywood's fashion diva Sonam Kapoor lauded the transformation.

Sonam who also had to shed off kilos before making her Bollywood debut with the film 'Saawariya' took to Instagram and shared the latest post of the singer on her story.

"What a transformation...So commendable. Love you @adele cannot wait for your new music," Kapoor wrote along with the picture.

Earlier in the day, the 'Hello' singer made a stunning comeback on social media for marking her 32nd birthday.

She further dedicated the post to the frontline workers who are fighting off COVID-19.

Adele's new music is expected sometime in 2020 and would be her first album since '25', released in 2015, which followed earlier releases '21' and '19'.

