Sonam Kapoor on directorial aspirations: Have a few stories written for Swara

After having forged an unlikely friendship with Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja seems to have put her trust in her acting abilities too, courtesy, Veere Di Wedding — the project they recently collaborated on. So pleased is Kapoor with Bhasker's act before the camera that she intends to rope her in for her directorial debut, which, she confesses to mid-day, she is currently working on.



Asserting that wielding the directorial baton is an idea she has been toying with for a while, Kapoor says, "I have a couple of stories written for Swara Bhasker. As colleagues, we interact a lot, and so, it's easy for me to envision her in different roles. I am sure whenever the project rolls, it will turn out to be an amazing association. There are so many actors who leave me awestruck with their talent."

With her stories having made for conversation with Bhasker, the latter says she'll always be game to be part of the project. "Sonam will make for a great director because she has some amazing ideas, besides having a great vision. I am looking forward to the day when she starts the project. She is one of my favourite people in the world. We share a great working relationship," says Bhasker.

Given that Sonam Kapoor is busy with her film commitments, the project will roll later.

