Sonam Kapoor to celebrate 33rd birthday with husband Anand Ahuja at their London house

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Sonam Kapoor turns 33 on June 9, and the occasion becomes extra special for the fashionista, as this marks her first birthday post marriage with beau Anand Ahuja. The season has been an extremely fruitful one for Mrs. Ahuja – first her wedding and now her film Veere Di Wedding's humongous box office success. Therefore the birthday calls for a double celebration, indeed!

The fashionista will be leaving tonight for the UK and sharing her plan with DNA, she revealed, "I'm going to be in London for work. So, Anand (Ahuja) is coming with me. My sister Rhea (Kapoor) will join us, too. It's going to be a small celebration - we will go out for lunch, dinner, and chill."

When Sonam Kapoor was asked if her girl pals are joining her in London for the celebration, she said, "My friends, Shehlaa Khan and Samyukta Nair are the only ones who are coming with me. So, they will stay with Anand and me in our house there. We have just done it up — it's a nice, cozy three bedroom property. There's one more room and I wanted Swara to join us, but she won't be joining us."

In an earlier interaction, the actress had spilled the beans about her juggling between Mumbai, London, and Delhi. Anand Ahuja's family resides in the capital and the couple has bought a new home for themselves in London.

