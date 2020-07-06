Sonam Kapoor on spending time with Anand Ahuja amid lockdown: We don't actually see each other

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 and ever since then, they not only keep establishing fashion goals with their stylish outings but also know how to establish relationship goals on social media with their adorable PDA. But do you know that the two barely see each other at their home during the day?

Well, in an interview with Filmfare, the actress made this surprising revelation. Talking about spending time with her hubby during the lockdown, she said, "What's really nice is that he comes every two hours from where he is working...he is usually working in the other room so that I can have my own space...every two hours, he comes to say hi to me. We have lunch together."

She added, "We don't actually see each other, even though we can because he is outside and I am sitting in my bedroom. We don't actually see each other that much during the day. He has his workspace but we get to spend that extra time together, like lunch together or breakfast together. Usually, he likes to get to work by 8am, so he is up by 5am."

Sonam Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya, went on to do films like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding. She's now gearing up for the remake of the film, Blind, which will be produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Recalls The Time When She Got Infected With Swine Flu: 'Wouldn't Wish It On My Worst Enemy'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news