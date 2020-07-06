Sonam Kapoor on spending time with Anand Ahuja amid lockdown: We don't actually see each other
Sonam Kapoor speaks about spending time with hubby Anand Ahuja amid the lockdown and why they don't usually see each other!
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 and ever since then, they not only keep establishing fashion goals with their stylish outings but also know how to establish relationship goals on social media with their adorable PDA. But do you know that the two barely see each other at their home during the day?
Well, in an interview with Filmfare, the actress made this surprising revelation. Talking about spending time with her hubby during the lockdown, she said, "What's really nice is that he comes every two hours from where he is working...he is usually working in the other room so that I can have my own space...every two hours, he comes to say hi to me. We have lunch together."
She added, "We don't actually see each other, even though we can because he is outside and I am sitting in my bedroom. We don't actually see each other that much during the day. He has his workspace but we get to spend that extra time together, like lunch together or breakfast together. Usually, he likes to get to work by 8am, so he is up by 5am."
Sonam Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya, went on to do films like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding. She's now gearing up for the remake of the film, Blind, which will be produced by Sujoy Ghosh.
Sonam Kapoor's "Babu, sorry" moment: Surrounded by her close-knit family, Sonam Kapoor on May 8 tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in an intimate yet lavish ceremony befitting a Bollywood star. A short clip from the ceremony went viral that showed the couple exchanging garlands with an over-enthusiastic Kapoor who decides to go first, saying "Me first". However, Sonam's kaleerey gets stuck in Anand's sherwani. She immediately apologises saying, "Babu, sorry!"
Shah Rukh Khan burning the dance floor: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception looked like a compilation of visuals straight out of '90s Bollywood as contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor indulged in bromance by dancing together to their old numbers.
Shah Rukh Khan's PDA with wife Gauri Khan: Shah Rukh held Gauri Khan's hand while escorting her towards the venue and even while getting clicked by paparazzi. SRK's gesture only gave the internet some relationship goals!
Anil Kapoor's energy level at the age of 61: It was the camaraderie shared by the bride's father - Anil Kapoor and his friends - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan that was the highlight of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding reception and became one of the most shared moments online.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's dance with Sonam and Anand: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan joined Anil Kapoor on the stage and started matching steps on hits such as Tan Tana Tan, Ek Do Teen and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The three stars also pulled the newlyweds on to the stage.
Salman Khan turned singer: Salman Khan channelised the singer within by taking the mic and crooning with singer Mika Singh, and occasionally making Shah Rukh join him.
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Karan Arjun' moment: In one of the viral moments, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan got down on their knees, and sang 'Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai' for Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor. In the film, Karan Arjun, this is the song the actors sing for their mother, played by Rakhee. An embarrassed Sunita tried to leave the stage, but the duo did not let her until they finished the song.
In picture: Ranveer Singh and SRK dancing their hearts out!
Ranveer Singh lifting Anand Ahuja: Another video which caught everyone's attention was Ranveer Singh lifting groom Anand Ahuja and dancing to the song Jumme Ki Raat Hai from Kick. Later, Shah Rukh Khan got Sonam Kapoor to dance with Anand Ahuja. Other Bollywood stars, who were seen dancing, were Kareena, who happily shook a leg to husband Saif Ali Khan's song, "Ole Ole", Swara Bhaskar and Karan Johar, who gave a solo performance on songs from his and Sonam's films such as "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", "Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye" and "Shava Shava". Family and friends grooved to Sonam's hit song "Gal Mithhi Mithhi Bol" in a synchronised fashion.
Kiran Rao and Junaid Khan: While Aamir Khan gave the wedding reception a miss, his wife producer Kiran Rao graced the occasion. Aamir Khan's elder son (with ex-wife Reena Dutta) Junaid Khan accompanied Kiran.
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mere do anmol ratan' moment: Big B shared a picture of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan and captioned them saying, "The apples of my .. errr .. no .. the entire fruit basket of my eye .."
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's joint entry: Tongues went wagging when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a joint entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception with fans wondering if the two were an item.
Amrita Arora Ladak leaves the venue with Arbaaz Khan: While Malaika Arora did not attend the wedding reception, it was her sister Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika's estranged husband Arbaaz Khan who attended the event. The duo left the venue together.
Hum Saath Saath Hain!: After the death of actress Sridevi in February 2018, Boney Kapoor's daughters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were often spotted with their half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who are Boney's children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. Sonam Kapoor's wedding was no exception. It was good to see the family reuniting!
Fashionista's fashion statement: True to her image of a fashionista, Sonam Kapoor looked radiant in a red and golden Anuradha Vakil lehenga choli. The floral attire matched the bride's blush, while the heavy jewellery elevated her royal look. Anand Ahuja looked dapper in a beige bandhgala by Raghavendra Rathore.
Aall izz well, Aall izz well: Alia Bhatt's friendship with Katrina Kaif turning sour, courtesy her closeness to Ranbir Kapoor, back then, was doing rounds. As they both attended Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, many expected a cold war between the two leading ladies, but the rumours were put to rest as this picture of Alia and Kat posing together for a selfie went viral
It's Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's second wedding anniversary on May 8 this year. The couple tied the knot in a Sikh ceremony, followed by a grand wedding reception. The event was no less than a fashion extravaganza where the who's who of the industry glittered in the creations of some of the most renowned designers and also saw energetic performances by Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan. Let's have a look at the 15 best moments from Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception that made headlines back in 2018.
