Sonam Kapoor partners with LA tourism for campaign

bollywood

Los Angeles Tourism began investing in travel trade efforts in India back in 2016 and consumer marketing efforts began in 2017

Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam A. Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja have partnered with Los Angeles Tourism for a new campaign. The digital initiative highlights the city's vibrant arts, culture, culinary and hotel scenes, read a statement.

Tapping into Sonam and Anand's passion for reading, vegan cuisine, the film industry, basketball and art, the four-episode campaign shows them visiting the legendary Los Angeles County Museum of Art, experiencing the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, tasting chef Esdras Ochoa's famous vegan tacos at Salazar and vibing at the hot Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Los Angeles Tourism began investing in travel trade efforts in India back in 2016 and consumer marketing efforts began in 2017. In 2018, the city welcomed more than 130,000 visitors from India, a 5.1 percent year-over-year increase.

The destination aims to grow its share of visitors from India and will undertake continued trade and consumer marketing initiatives throughout 2019 to include thematic familiarization tours, and trainings.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever