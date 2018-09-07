Sonam Kapoor shares adorable throwback picture of daddy Anil Kapoor

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor shared a 'lovely memory', in which her father can be seen posing alongside his Parinda co-star Jackie Shroff and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Pic: Twitter/@Sonamakapoor

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is popular on social media, treated her fans with an adorable throwback picture from the sets of her father Anil Kapoor's 1989 hit movie 'Parinda'.

The 'Neerja' star took to her Twitter handle to share the 'lovely memory', in which her father can be seen posing alongside his 'Parinda' co-star Jackie Shroff and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. While Jackie is all smiles in a pink 'sehra', it's Anil and Vidhu who grab the limelight.

With a baby's tie-knot cap and a baby nipple, the duo is too cute to miss! "Such a lighthearted and lovely memory!" wrote Sonam.

Directed by Vidhu, 'Parinda' also starred Madhuri Dixit and Nana Patekar in lead roles. The 1989 crime drama revolved around Kishen (Shroff) who takes to crime in order to take care of his younger brother Karan (Kapoor).

Meanwhile, Bollywood's dynamic father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam are all set to share screen space for the first time in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga'. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. It will hit the theatres on October 12.

It stars the real-life father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor, who will be seen together on screen for the very first time. Juhi Chawla, who was seen alongside Anil Kapoor in many films like Deewana Mastana & Andaaz amongst others will be seen joining the cast. The film will also star popular TV actress Madhu Malti.

