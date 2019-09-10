Sonam Kapoor shares this quirky video of Virat Kohli's lookalike ahead of The Zoya Factor release

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are currently gearing up for their upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. The actress has been actively promoting her new film and has been giving her fans glimpses into everything that has gone into making the movie. Now, Sonam Kapoor has yet again treated her fans to a video that features Virat Kohli's doppelganger.

Check out the video here:

Taking to her Twitter handle Sonam Kapoor shared, "Ab saare cricketers ke good luck ka hai ek hi raaz - Zoya Solanki! #TheZoyaFactor". The video shows the commentator announcing the entry of the captain of the Indian cricket team and we can see the Virat Kohli look-alike all set to walk out on the field to bat while hoping for his 'Lucky Charm' Zoya Solanki to make some magic.

The Zoya Factor has aroused a certain curiosity and excitement among the audience. Ever since the film released its posters, teasers and vlogs, Sonam Kapoor's film has been making the right kind of buzz. This video of Virat Kohli's doppelganger will also surely appeal to all sports lovers.

The Zoya Factor is the unique and quirky story of Zoya Solanki, an advertising agent who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda, and how it starts raining luck on the team.

The Zoya Factor is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

Also read: The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor has fun with Kareena Kapoor backstage

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates