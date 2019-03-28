Sonam Kapoor speaks out in defence of Kathak guru harassed by housing society over feeding stray

national

Sonam Kapoor joins chorus of other artistes who have come out in support of Sangeet Natak Akademi winner Uma Dogra harassed by Goregaon housing society

Sonam Kapoor

Three days after mid-day carried a report about Sangeet Natak Akademi winner Uma Dogra taking on residents of Goregaon society after they demanded a stop on her classical dance practice because she continued feeding stray pups, her student, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, has spoken out in her support.

On Sunday, in the front-page report, 'How can one spread Indian culture if people call classical music noise?' mid-day reported about Dogra's allegations against the Jal Padma housing society in Goregaon west. Kathak exponent Dogra claimed society members have insulted and harassed her because she was feeding stray dogs.



Kathak exponent Dogra feeding stray dogs

'Shocked and appalled'

Kapoor told mid-day, "I was shocked and appalled when I first heard of Uma Dogra's predicament." Dogra has been Kapoor's kathak teacher for five years now. In the report, Dogra had also alleged that she was at the receiving end of demeaning remarks including the term 'naachnewali' from her neighbours who were displeased with her because she fed stray pups.

Kapoor says this is disappointing, and such derogatory terms are an insult to her legacy. "Not only is it unfair but it is also disrespectful to the art, which is a huge part of our culture. The name calling is shameful. Moreover, have people forgotten that animal cruelty is a crime? I hope she gets all the support she deserves. I hope that artists like her demand and command the respect and due they deserve," she said.

Fellow artistes support

Apart from Kapoor, the Sangeet Natak Akademi winner has received a paw-sitive flood of support from fellow dancers, too, after she shared the report on Facebook. Among them is celebrated artiste and fellow Sangeet Natak Akademi award winner for Bharatanatyam, and a Padma Shri, Geeta Chandran. She commented on Dogra's post, stating, "If artistes become insensitive and crude, what future do we have? Uma Dogra's campaign needs broad support and ownership. Let's embrace the future we want! Go for it".

Renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Vaibhav Arekar said, "Umaji.. this is sad. It's a pity how humans are becoming intolerant. We forget that the dogs too deserve to have a right to live... Proud of your work and all my support to you."

Choreographer Sumeet Nagdev, who runs a dance academy said, "I was taking care of four dogs in our studio space for two years against our society's wishes. One died, one disappeared and thankfully, two got adopted. The societies need [someone who gives] a strong response like yours. Kudos to you and everyone is with you all the way."

Dogra says

Reacting to the support, Dogra, said, "I've been receiving support from fellow artistes and classical dancers. Many have faced similar issues and thus, it is more important for us to take this seriously and work against any unjust or harmful actions towards animals. People should show respect towards Indian culture and not harass those who are taking it forward."

