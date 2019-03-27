Maneka Gandhi: Harassing animal lovers will invite punitive action

national

Following mid-day report, Union minister and animal lover Maneka Gandhi writes warning letter to Goregaon housing society

Sources from Gandhi's office confirmed that if the alleged atrocities against the animals or Uma Dogra continue, then the society will be liable for action

Union minister Maneka Gandhi has jumped into the alleged row between noted Kathak exponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar winner Uma Dogra and members of Jal Padma society at Goregaon West over her fondness for feeding stray dogs in the area. Gandhi has written an email to the society, warning them to ensure that there is no mistreatment of the animals or of Dogra, or the members might face police action.

Sources in her office said along with the email, the minister has also informed the police about the alleged harassment. Following the email that was sent by her on Monday, the society has called for a special general body meeting (SGM). Its agenda says they will discuss the puppies and Dogra, who is allegedly making the issue more problematic.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has written to the housing society that is allegedly harassing Uma Dogra

'Dogs, not dancing, is the issue'

Dogra lodged a complaint at the Bangur Nagar police station against four society members on March 18, alleging they insulted and harassed her for feeding strays Sunday mid-day had reported about her being allegedly threatened by society members to stop rehearsals or dancing in her apartment at Jal Padma society. Dogra alleged that this is because society members want her to stop caring for stray dogs on the premises.

She had further claimed that the dogs are harassed and hit by the society members, and as she protects them, she is suffering as well. The society chairman had rubbished all the allegations claiming the letter to shut class sent to her on February 27 has nothing to do with the dogs, as puppies still enter the society. He had also mentioned that Dogra holds classes in her apartment illegally. He claimed she has never sought permission from the society to hold classes. However, Dogra claims she only uses the flat for rehearsing on her own.



Uma Dogra, Kathak dancer

Dogra complained to Gandhi about the issues she was facing, last week. She said, "Earlier the secretary said that there was no issue with the dogs and they were roaming in the compound. But now he has mentioned in the agenda of the SGM that the dogs are an issue."

'Society might face action'

Sources from Gandhi's office confirmed that if the alleged atrocities to animals or to the Kathak exponent continue, then the society will be liable for action, and the police too has been intimated about the same.

Her email says that it is illegal and against the Constitution of India, article 51 A (g) to stop anyone from feeding the animals. The chairman of the society, M Rao, did not respond to this reporter's attempts to speak to him.

