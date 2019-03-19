After Maneka Gandhi's intervention, BMC withdraws no-feeding policy for animals in the locality

national

After Lokhandwala do-gooders write to central leader Maneka Gandhi, BMC withdraws no-feeding policy for animals in the locality

The notice boards said feeding animals and birds in public places could lead to fines up to Rs 500

Say no to feeding animals-that's the message the BMC wanted to send to its city-dwellers through the notices put up across the city. Complaints from some animal lovers and rights activists last week has now led the civic body to remove these notice boards that warned citizens of penal action if found feeding strays in public places. Activists, too, had taken this up with MP Maneka Gandhi alleging that the BMC was overriding the constitutional rights of citizens.



The boards were removed following complaints from animal lovers

The notices saying no to feeding animals were installed by the Solid West Management department of the BMC, citing provisions under the BMC Act. One such controversial signboard put by the K-West ward at the Balasaheb Deoras Marg in Andheri West stated that feeding animals and birds like pigeons, cats, dogs, horses and cows was prohibited, and an offense that could attract fines up to Rs 500 under the Greater Mumbai Cleanliness and Sanitation Bye-laws.



The BMC removed the boards that restricted people from feeding animals after complaints by animal lovers and activists

A local animal lover, on seeing the notice board, had alerted other animal lovers in the locality. Following the complaint of animal lover Madhu Chanda and other members of People for Animals NGO, the signboard was removed by the K-West ward on Monday.

This was informed to the citizens through a mail by the civic body. "How could the corporation put up such boards? This is a violation of the Indian Constitution's Article 51 G," said an animal lover, to which Chanda added, "We have received many complaints about these boards recently."

When a local posted pictures of the boards on a Whatsapp group, some group members wrote to MP Maneka Gandhi about it who they said intervened in the matter. "Apart from the BMC, the Panvel and Thane civic bodies too had put up similar banners saying no to feeding birds. Our NGO will fight against such orders," said a member of People of Animals.

"This notices were placed by the Solid West Management of the Municipal Corporation. There is a provision under the BMC Act to fine those littering on the roads. Feeding animals is not an offence but feeding them in a public place and then leaving the litter behind is restricted," said civic official Dr Yogesh Shetty, who has the charge of General Manager, Deonar Abattoir.



Maneka Gandhi

'Must co-exist with animals'

"The Constitution of India's Article 51 A asks people to show compassion to any living creature. The BMC is not above the Constitution. For the sake of Swacch Mumbai, they can't expect us to not feed animals and birds whom we share our planet with. We must learn to co-exist with them," said Bimlesh Navani, animal welfare officer of the High Court-appointed Committee to Monitor Animal Welfare Laws in Maharashtra.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates