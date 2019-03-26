Sonam Kapoor to share the couch with Masaba Gupta for a talk show

bollywood

Few know that the actor-designer duo grew up in the same Juhu neighbourhood, and have been friends for the past 18 years. The two, along with Sonam's producer-sister Rhea, often jet off on vacations too

Masaba Gupta and Sonam Kapoor

Never failing to shy away from expressing their love for one another on social media, buddies Sonam K Ahuja and Masaba Gupta are set to share a couch for the first time on a Colors Infinity talk show.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in The Zoya Factor. The actress, who is currently filming The Zoya Factor along with Sikandar Kher and Dulquer Salmaan, says Anuja Chauhan is a part of film's writing and screenplay too.

"Anuja is a part of the writing and screenplay. She is writing the dialogues and it's all her vision," said the actress.

Literature has always been a vital part of the Indian entertainment Industry, Sonam said.

"I think it has been done for many years. In fact, Oscars has a category for adapted films. It should be a category in itself and it should be something that we should be recognizing in India more. I think internationally, people buy books before they are published," said the actress, who wants the classic "Rebecca" to be adapted in a film.

