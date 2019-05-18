Sonam Kapoor's cricket outing The Zoya Factor to release after World Cup

bollywood

Initially slated to hit screens in June, sources say Sonam K Ahuja-starrer The Zoya Factor's release pushed yet again to September

In March, the makers of The Zoya Factor - which is based on Anuja Chauhan's book by the same name - had announced that the Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salman-starrer would hit theatres on June 14.

Given the film's theme of cricket, the team felt it fitting to release the romance comedy in the midst of the World Cup 2019. However, mid-day has learnt that the release of the Abhishek Sharma-directed venture has now been pushed to early September.

A source reveals, "One of the reasons the film is being postponed is because there is post-production work left. But the driving factor here is the timing. While the makers earlier thought it would be wise to release the film amidst the World Cup fever, they now feel that it may not be the most lucrative period in terms of box-office business. So, they are eyeing an early September release. The final date is yet to be zeroed in. The trailer will be launched by July-end." mid-day reached out to Fox Star Studios, who hadn't responded till the time of going to press.

