Sonam Kapoor's post for her 'best boyfriend' Anand Ahuja is super cute

Five months after their marriage, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been enlightened

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja leaves no stone unturned to express her love for husband Anand Ahuja. Yesterday, the actor, who is currently in California, realised that October 3 was Boyfriends' Day.

Though a day late, she did not want to miss the opportunity. She took to social media and wrote, "Anand used to be the best boyfriendAnandand that's why got promoted to fiancé and then husband (sic)."

Five months after their marriage, we have been enlightened. April 21 is Husband Appreciation Day. We are waiting for the mushy notes of appreciation.

On the professional front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. Apart from this, she will be seen sharing screen space with her actor-father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.

