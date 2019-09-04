Sonam Kapoor's Vlog Day 4: It's a jam-packed schedule for the actress

Audiences and Sonam Kapoor fans are excited for the release of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. To keep the audience on its toes, Sonam has been sharing Vlogs ahead of the film's release. The actress recently shared a glimpse into her hectic schedule on day 4 of her vlog.

Sonam Kapoor plays a lucky charm to the Indian cricket team in the movie. The actress and the film's team have been promoting the film and shared a glimpse into the film's promotions on day 4. The vlog will surely give you workout goals and make you want to hit the gym.

Taking to her social media handle Sonam shared, "Here's Day 4 from the #TheZoyaFacrorPromotions. As always this day was jam-packed with a hectic schedule and I'm still catching my breath! If there's any part of my vlogs you like to see more of then let me know and I'll make it happen! Enjoy!"

The day 4 Vlog gives an insight into Sonam's day and what she did throughout. The Vlog shows the actress working out, followed by meeting with her stylist and then going for a shoot.

Speaking of The Zoya Factor, the film follows the story of Zoya Solanki who is an advertising agent who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck on the team ever since then.

The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

