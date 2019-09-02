Sonam Kapoor Vlogs Day 3: Chats with husband between travel hours

bollywood

In the recent third vlog, Sonam Kapoor has shared how she does the promotion, right from starting her make up to visiting a temple for the same

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Pic courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan will soon hit the theatres. In the film, Sonam Kapoor is considered to be the lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team. While the actress has started her promotional spree, Sonam has been sharing daily vlogs for the audience to know more about the film and her more.

In the recent third vlog, Sonam Kapoor has shared how she does the promotion, right from starting her make up to visiting a temple for the same. In the video, she gives a glimpse of getting ready for a magazine shoot and how she manages to chat with her husband over the call between the travel hours.

The Veere Di Wedding actress took to her social media and shared, "The Zoya Vlogs - And we're back with another vlog from my promotion of #TheZoyaFactor. It's been a wild ride so far And it's only going to get better as we get ready for the release. Keep watching and let me know what you guys think of these Vlogs in the comments! [sic]"

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who works as an advertising agency and is termed to be the lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team. Through the project, she meets the team's skipper Nikhil Khoda, essayed by Dulquer, who does not believes in luck.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

