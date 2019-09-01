Sonam Kapoor's Vlog Day 2: More the madness for The Zoya Factor's promotions

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor is known to have an incredible sense of fashion, the video starts with her makeup artist talking about the routine throughout The Zoya Factor promotions. The video also features Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Sonam Kapoor has been creating headlines for her upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor' ever since her poster came out in the form of 'Goddess of Luck'. Sonam, who is playing a lucky charm to the Indian cricket team is on a promotional spree and she just shared a sneak peek into her promotions on a day 2.

Taking to her social media handle Sonam Kapoor shared, "Here's more of the madness that went down on day 2 of my promotions for #TheZoyaFactor".

Actress Sonam Kapoor is known to have an incredible sense of fashion, the video starts with her makeup artist talking about the routine throughout the promotions. The video also features Anil Kapoor. What's new about the video is it gives a glimpse of Sonam getting ready for her shoot in a red outfit getting all ready for the interviews.

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who works in an advertising agency and turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team. Eventually, she develops feelings for the team's skipper, Nikhil Khoda played by Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer's character is totally against superstitions and both of them are at loggerheads when it comes to believing in or not believing in luck.

The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

