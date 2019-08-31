Director Abhishek Sharma: Angad brought extra charm to The Zoya Factor

bollywood

Angad Bedi will be seen essaying the role of antagonist Robin Rawal in the film starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, and based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name.

Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, who has worked with actor Angad Bedi in his upcoming film "The Zoya Factor", says the latter has played his role "excellently".

The film tells the tale of a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki (Sonam), who meets the Indian cricket team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup.

Talking about Angad's character, Abhishek said: "Robin is the antagonist of the film, the ex-captain of the team who feels he has been shortchanged by Dulquer's character, because he was replaced as captain overnight for one bad series. He is a more consistent batsman and a master strategist but now he's full of negativity due to which he uses his cleverness to demolish Dulquer's image. He's the Duryodhan of this Mahabharata who uses Zoya's luck factor as a final throw of dice to oust Dulquer from captaincy."

He also praised Angad for his performance.

"For Robin we were hunting for an actor who could look suave yet threatening. He should be an alpha male who, like a wounded lion, is struggling to win back his territory. Angad had all these qualities and more! He brought in an extra charm and sense of vulnerability which masks his villainy perfectly. It gives credibility to our antagonist who is not pure evil but someone who genuinely feels that he has been wronged. Angad has played the character excellently with great comic timing and intensity in equal measures," Abhishek added.

The film will release on September 20.

