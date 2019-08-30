Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh pour in love for The Zoya Factor trailer

bollywood

Earlier this week, the trailer for the Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer was released and has received tremendous response

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in a still from The Zoya Factor. Image souced from mid-day archives

Makers of The Zoya Factor released the trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer on Thursday. The film talks about the lady luck of Sonam Kapoor in the film who plays the character of Zoya Solanki. The trailer received tremendous response not only from the fans but also from the peers in the industry.

Some celebrities who reacted and praised the trailer of The Zoya Factor are, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kubbra Sait, Swara Bhaskar, Maniesh Paul, Sophie Chaudhary, and Sujoy Ghosh and the words they have to shower show how much they love the unique storyline!

Karan Johar took to his Twitter account and praised the trailer. Calling the trailer 'crackling', Karan said that he is looking forward to watch the film. He tweeted:

Crackling trailer of #TheZoyaFactor !! Such a hugely fun concept! Looks like a full on must watch the actors are shining and look great!! @sonamakapoor @dulQuer !! Congratulations to the sister duo Pooja and Aarti! Team @foxstarhindi for such a fun ride https://t.co/as8MA1318b! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2019

Calling the trailer 'super cute', director and choreographer Farah Khan wished the lead actors Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and producers good luck. She took to her Twitter account and wrote:

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh also appreciated the acting of the lead duo. He also asked Sonam where was she during the World Cup Finals 2019?

Ahhhaa!!! Loved #TheZoyaFactorTrailer @sonamakapoor & @dulQuer you guys look great together - best wishes #abhisheksharma .... Sonam!!! where were you during the World Cup semi finals 2019 ???? https://t.co/P1hsIMsPot — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 29, 2019

Here's what some other celebrities spoke about the trailer:

Sophie Choudry: Super fun trailer!! Looking forward to this one you guys!! And hope to see you do more Hindi films

Dulquer.

Kubbra Sait: HahHa! Yaay! Looks so phunnnn!!

Sujoy Ghosh: Niiiice one Sonam Kapoor!!!

Maniesh Paul: I so so so loved the trailer!!! Wish u all the luck!! this doesnt need any lucky mascot!!!its got u Sonam!!

The Zoya Factor is an adaptation from a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki, who works with an advertising agency and how she turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. It's about how she meets the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then!

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

