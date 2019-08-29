The Zoya Factor: After the GIF, Sonam K Ahuja releases new poster

bollywood

A few hours ago of the trailer release, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a new poster and GIF from The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor shared this on her Instagram account.

The makers of The Zoya Factor are releasing the film's trailer on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Present at the trailer launch will be Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan with producers Vijay Singh, Pooja Shetty, and Aarti Shetty. The Zoya Factor trailer is getting unveiled at a theatre in Juhu, Mumbai.

A few hours ago, ahead of the trailer release, Sonam Kapoor shared a new poster from the film that has her hugging Dulquer Salmaan on the cricket field. The other cricket players of the team shower their blessings and give a tribute of sorts to the couple with their bats while there are firecrackers bursting up in the sky. Sonam, who works with an advertising agency in the film, shared the poster with this caption: "Have no worries! Have no fear! 'Cause the lady luck's now here! What happens when Zoya Solanki meets Team India. (sic)"

Sanjay Kapoor, who plays the role of Sonam Kapoor's father in the film, loved this poster and shared heart emoticons on the post. Prior to this, the 34-year-old actress shared a cute GIF with her followers. It had Sanjay Kapoor holding the newborn Sonam in his hand, exactly the way Kapil Dev had held the World Cup trophy in 1983. The caption read: "The birth of India's Lucky Charm was celebrated with India's historic World Cup Victory!"

Take a look at the GIF here:

The Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency. Eventually, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Gradually, Zoya develops feelings for skipper Nikhil Khoda (played by Dulquer Salmaan) who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

This film is an adaptation from a novel by the same name written by author Anuja Chauhan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, it is being produced by Fox Star Hindi. The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

