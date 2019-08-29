Sonam K Ahuja: Best way to show Zoya's eccentricity to the audience

bollywood

Fronting The Zoya Factor that deals with superstitions, Sonam K Ahuja explains why she will sport only red outfits at movie promotions

Sonam K Ahuja

In keeping with the premise of The Zoya Factor that deals with superstitions, Sonam K Ahuja is following a quirk of her own — starting with the trailer launch today, the actor will be seen sporting only red outfits at the promotions. "It was my idea to wear red at the promotions," smiles Kapoor, happy to imbibe the spirit of her character Zoya Solanki off-screen as well.

"I wanted to do full justice to the story and my role. I thought this was the best way to introduce the eccentricities of Zoya to the audience. The Zoya Factor is about the titular character being considered a good luck charm for India's cricket team at the World Cup. So why not go about the promotions the Zoya way? Also, red is considered an auspicious colour. We're going the extra mile to make sure that luck is on our side, too."

The Abhishek Sharma-directed film, based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller by the same name, promises to be one of those rare, feel-good chick flicks that Bollywood is surprisingly starved of. It won't even be wrong to credit Kapoor for bringing the genre into the mainstream with her 2010 outing, Aisha. With Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018) becoming box-office successes, she has become the unofficial champion of the genre.

"Such films make you laugh, feel and empathise with the characters. They also enjoy maximum repeat audiences. With its massive commercial prospects, the genre cannot be under-appreciated for too long," reasons the actor, adding that the category helps female actors in being heard. "It provides women with prominent roles and a platform to showcase their perspective, which is sometimes not understood too well."

